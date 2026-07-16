NEW DELHI, July 16: India opener Rohit Sharma is likely to be left out of the team’s long-term ODI plans after the ongoing series against England, Indian media reported.

According to The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to move forward with younger players as it starts preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The report said the senior selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir held a meeting with Rohit Sharma last week and informed him about the team’s future plans.

If the report is correct, the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s on July 19 could be Rohit’s last match in the 50-over format for India.

The report said Rohit Sharma wanted to continue playing ODI cricket, especially after working on his fitness. However, the selectors have decided to look at younger players.

According to the report, Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to get more chances in ODI cricket as India starts building a squad for the next World Cup.

A source quoted by The Indian Express said the selectors have informed Rohit that he is not part of their plans after the England series. The source added that the final decision on his future has now been left to the veteran batter.