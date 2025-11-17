Rohit Shetty confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi returning next year

After months of speculation, the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi’s fans finally received some good news as director Rohit Shetty hinted that the show will soon return.

The announcement was made during a casual, lighthearted moment on Bigg Boss 19 when Rohit Shetty joined host Salman Khan’s show, rather than through a press release or major celebration.

The stunt-based show’s host and director, Singham, informed the public that he had observed that people were unhappy that the show wasn’t airing this year.

The 51-year-old announcing the show’s airing time added, “But next year, Khatron Ke Khiladi will return once again.”

Speculations that the long-running series had been quietly discontinued were faded by his latest remarks.

However, the Simmba creator’s lighthearted remark that some of the current Bigg Boss housemates appeared suitable for his stunt show attracted even more attention.

This brief statement stirred buzz about speculations on whether the candidates from different reality franchises would appear in the upcoming season.

In addition, an Indian version of Fear Factor, the show, has been screening since 2008 and ended in 2024 with its 14th season.

Furthermore, for those unaware, Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its conclusion while maintaining its new “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” theme, in which competitors govern the house in a democratic manner.