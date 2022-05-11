Rohit Shetty drops first look of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty dropped first poster of his next collab with Ranveer Singh – ‘Cirkus’ on Tuesday.

With two superhit Bollywood movies to their credit, the actor-director duo, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are set to take the audience on an entertaining ride yet again. The two are reuniting for the comedy drama ‘Cirkus’ set to release late this year.

The star-studded title will see Singh in a double role while the Bollywood divas Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde play female leads.

Sharing the first poster of the film on social media, Shetty announced the Christmas release for the title.

“It’s time to bring our audience back to the cinemas… ONCE AGAIN!” he wrote. “Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today!”

“‘Cirkus’ is a christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus’ mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!”

Based on Shakespeare’s ‘Comedy of Errors’, the story of ‘Cirkus’ revolves around two sets of identical twins accidentally separated at birth.

The Rohit Shetty directorial will also feature Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

‘Cirkus’ will hit the theatres on December 23.

