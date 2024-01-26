‘If I have to make it today…’: Rohit Shetty speaks up on ‘Cirkus’ failure

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty broke silence on the Box Office failure of his last directorial feature ‘Cirkus’, starring Ranveer Singh.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent interview with an Indian news agency, Rohit Shetty finally addressed the commercial failure ‘Cirkus’ and revealed the reason behind making such a film. He shared that the team worked on the script via Zoom meetings during the Covid-19 pandemic and it was the first film he started after things changed.

“It was only the simple story that I could have made. I thought, ‘ye bana dete hain (we can make this one), at least workers ke house will run and my team will keep busy’,” Shetty told the interviewer.

He continued, “It was made during the pandemic when things were changing. Today, if I have to make that subject, I will not touch it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

“Sooryavanshi was not released, the Indian Police Force was about to start, and we had an eight-month gap because the pandemic was going on. So what should we do? Workers were sitting at home and we had this script for the longest time, a simple, small film. I thought, ‘Chalo bana dete hain. Workers bhi busy rahenge aur hum bhi busy rahenge (Let’s make it. Workers will stay busy and we will keep busy too),” the filmmaker explained, adding that ‘it was a studio-based film, with no cars flying, no action, no heroic entry and all’.

Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh-led period comedy flick, based on Shakespeare’s ‘Comedy of Errors’ and Bollywood films, ‘Angoor’ (1982) and ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ (1968), ‘Cirkus’ (2022) also featured Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

Not only was the film panned by critics, but had a disastrous run at the Box Office, becoming the biggest flop by Shetty.

Rohit Shetty breaks silence on rift rumours with Shahrukh Khan