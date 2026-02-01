Rohit Shetty's residence comes under attack in Mumbai: Police

Unidentified assailants fired several rounds outside the Mumbai residence of Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty late on Saturday night, prompting heightened security in the area, police officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 12:43am outside Rohit Shetty’s home in Mumbai’s Juhu.

Following the firing, Mumbai Police deployed additional personnel in the vicinity as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported, and the filmmaker and his family are safe, officials confirmed.

Police said that four to five rounds were fired outside the premises. Investigation teams are examining multiple angles to identify those responsible for the incident.

“The motive behind the firing is not yet clear,” police said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway. Forensic teams have been deployed to the site to collect evidence and assist in tracing the assailants, ANI reported.

Video footage circulating on social media showed a heavy police presence outside the residence of Rohit Shetty, including police vehicles, barricades and officers stationed around the building.

Security in the area has been tightened as authorities continue to assess the situation.