Roku adds new channels with 6 free shows

Roku recently launched six new free channels, blending contemporary reality TV with beloved classics. These additions provide significant value for cord-cutters, with highlights including Rawhide and Tosh.0.

Rawhide, the classic 1959–1965 Western series starring Clint Eastwood and Eric Fleming, is now available on Channel 313, with all eight seasons running continuously. The Beverly Hillbillies, the cherished 1960s sitcom that defined American comedy, is the sole focus of Channel 314. For ardent aficionados, a third Western channel (6036) features even more vintage gun-slinging escapades.

These additions align with Roku’s 2026 content strategy, which aims to revive classic television for streaming. Both series hold sentimental appeal for older audiences while introducing timeless storytelling to younger viewers discovering these programs for the first time.

The popular series Ink Master, which follows elite tattoo artists competing at the pinnacle of their industry, premieres on Channel 624, featuring intricate designs and dramatic eliminations. Additionally, Channel 978 introduces MTV en Español, offering entertainment and music to Spanish-speaking fans across North America. This move underscores Roku’s dedication to ethnic representation and a wide range of audience preferences.

These programming choices expand beyond traditional English-language entertainment. By including both niche reality content and international programming, Roku demonstrates its commitment to serving diverse demographics within its massive user base.

“Roku is bolstering its live TV offerings with six new live-streaming channels at no extra charge. Here’s what they are and where to find them,” reported Technology & Entertainment News via AOL Lifestyle.

Tosh.0, the viral video show that dominated cable television from 2009 to 2020, is now on Channel 815. Host Daniel Tosh offers irreverent commentary on absurd and startling online videos, attracting viewers looking for fast-paced, lighthearted entertainment. The continuous loop ensures that content is available throughout the day without requiring a long-term commitment from the viewer.

These six channels are part of Roku’s broader 2026 content push, which has added a total of 22 free channels over the past several months. The company is strategically expanding both its live TV and on-demand services. Furthermore, on October 1, 2026, Roku will launch “Instant Resume” capabilities for apps, modernizing the user experience for those continuing shows where they left off.

With this expansion, Roku is increasingly competitive against traditional cable. By providing over 500 free, ad-supported channels, Roku offers a compelling, low-cost alternative to expensive cable subscriptions. The question remains: will these timeless programs be enough to draw more cord-cutters away from traditional providers?