Roma Michael is now married!

Pakistani actress Roma Michael has tied the knot with fellow actor Shan Baig. The duo revealed the news on social media this week.

Shan Baig announced the wedding news on his Instagram by posting a photograph along with Roma Michael featuring a “Wifey” sticker and Michael shared the same to her Instagram with a repost of the image from Baig’s account.

Congratulations soon started pouring in from both the actor and actress’s fans and various actors from the industry, which Michael shared in her Instagram stories.

After that, the actor shared a personal post directly addressed to his well-wishers where he announced that his separation process has long been concluded by an out-of-court settlement and that both him and his ex-partner have moved on since the separation.

“I have begun a new chapter filled with hope, happiness, and gratitude. Thank you to everyone for always supporting me throughout my journey. Please refrain from any rumors, assumptions, or comparisons and maintain privacy for everyone, including my ex-partner,” wrote Baig.

The actor went on to emphasize that his responsibilities as a father, the new relationship as a husband to Michael and the future were his new priorities.

Shan Baig is an established actor with a variety of credits in Pakistan and has most recently also landed a second season to the Hollywood series Deli Boys.

Roma Michael is one of Pakistan’s most recognisable models and has appeared in the Miss Charm and Miss Grand beauty pageants in 2023 and 2024 as Pakistan’s representative. She also acted in a number of dramas.