Romaisa Khan declares: 'Life comes before marriage’

Pakistani actress and TikToker Romaisa Khan stated that she wants to live her life fully before getting married.

In an interview on a private TV comedy show, Romaisa Khan expressed her thoughts on various topics.

During the show, a girl from the audience asked her why she hasn’t married yet and what kind of life partner she prefers. Khan stated, “Life partner should be good, and for now, she is not thinking about marriage. She wants to live her life to the fullest first”. She also emphasized “marriage is a big responsibility and not something to be taken lightly”. She further stated, “Once married, there are responsibilities towards children as well, and that shouldn’t be taken lightly by saying ‘I fell in love, so let’s get married’, one has to think very practically about it”.

In a response to another query from the audience, she said, “I was 17 when I wanted to make videos, and for that I needed a good phone. I wasn’t able to find a job because I hadn’t completed my second year at that time”. She further told,” I found a job in a school and used to teach Grade 8 boys”.

She also revealed that recently she received a message from her past student. The boy expressed his intention to send his mother to her for a marriage proposal. However, Romaisa chose not to respond to that message.