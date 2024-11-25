Romanian musicians eye Guinness World Record for fastest to tour seven continents

Romanian musicians Diana Jipa and Ștefan Doniga are set to make a new Guinness World Record for the fastest to play in all seven continents.

Diana Jipa, a violinist and Ștefan Doniga, a pianist, are scheduled to perform in Antarctica in the final leg of their world tour on December 14.

With their final concert in the continent, they will become the fastest to play on each continent as they will conclude their world tour in less than 100 days.

Diana Jipa and Ștefan Doniga’s Antarctica’s concert will help them surpass the previous record set by Metallica in 2013.

The Romanian musicians have already performed in concerts in Brussels, Pretoria, Cebu, Auckland, New York, and Lima as part of their world tour, titled the ‘Road to Freedom Tour.’

Ahead of their attempt at the Guinness World Record, Ștefan Doniga dedicated the feat to the Romanian culture.

“We dedicate this Guinness World Record to Romanian culture and its universal value. Through our effort, we want to demonstrate that Romanian music can make you the best in the world. That if you pursue your dream with passion, willpower, and hard work, you can become number one in the world,” he said.

According to the Romanian musicians, they aimed to motivate the children in Romania studying music to work hard and love Romanian music with the ‘Road to Freedom’ project.

The duo plan to hold their final concert at the Julio Escuerdo Research Base in Antarctica, featuring an exclusive programme of Romanian music to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the December 1989 Revolution.

Diana Jipa and Ștefan Doniga are considered among the most celebrated Romanian musicians, having performed nearly 600 concerts in more than 30 countries.

According to reports, their ‘Road to Freedom’ is the first Romanian music project to be accredited by Guinness World Records.