Canadian band sets world record for deepest concert

A Canadian based band set a new world record for the deepest concert underground at around 9,000 foot level, local media reported.

The band named ‘Miners and Sons’ took their instruments 8,086 feet and 11.31 inches below sea level inside the Kidd Mine in Timmins to break the record.

In 2020, a group known as the Shaft Bottom Boys performed in Vale’s Creighton Mine in Sudbury, Ontario, setting the previous record of 6,213 feet and 3.05 inches.

Shortly after setting the record, band member Sean Harris said that he was exhausted.

“It’s warm down there,” he remarked.

Sean Harris said the record was the result of two years of preparation. This involved setting up a Guinness adjudicator to observe the subterranean set and collaborating closely with Glencore, the corporation that runs the mine.

They played in front of about thirty people, including workers from Northern College, which helped fund the event, local politicians, and some mining managers and employees.

Sean Harris, they performed songs by Johnny Cash, Rage Against the Machine, The Tragically Hip, and Collective Soul.