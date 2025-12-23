Romanian sports photographer Malina Maria Guler dies at 27

Romanian sports photographer Malina Maria Guler has passed away at the age of 27.

On December 22, Monday, the news of her passing was confirmed by Bihor Oradea, where she worked, capturing on-field moments.

According to the English translation of the announcement of People, “The FC Bihor Oradea Club expresses its deep regret for the passing of Malina Maria Guler”.

It further added, “Malina was with the club in the 2023–2024 season, a season in which FC Bihor Oradea gained promotion in the Second League, contributing through professionalism and dedication to capturing the moments and emotions of this sporting journey”.

According to the details from the report, she had fallen from the 7th floor of the apartment she rented in Oradea, which led to her death.

However, the exact cause and circumstances of Guler’s death have not been officially revealed or confirmed by any authentic source.

People close to Guler said she appeared to be struggling with personal difficulties, including her father’s severe illness and her own battle with cancer.

Guler had more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook, and also covered other events in her home city, including music concerts. She used to share photos with players and friends on social media, as well as videos of her working.