Romantic comedy alert: Netflix drops teaser for 'Can This Love Be Translated?'

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the Korean romantic comedy series Can This Love Be Translated?

In recent news, Netflix released the first trailer for the Korean romantic comedy series Can This Love Be Translated? Starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung. Can This Love Be Translated? is set to premiere on Netflix on January 16.

The series is the latest project from the Hong Sisters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, the writing duo behind well-known titles including Alchemy of Souls, Hotel Del Luna and The Master’s Sun.

Directed by Yoo Young-eun, production took multiple international locations including Japan, Canada and Italy. It gave the series a broader visual scope than is typical for the genre.

Can This Love Be Translated? Followed the relationship between a multilingual interpreter, Joo Ho-jin and a globally recognised celebrity, Cha Mu-hee. Their contrasting personalities lead to an initially awkward partnership that gradually develops into something more meaningful.

The new teaser offered an initial look at their dynamic, highlighting both comedic tension and emerging emotional connection.

Kim Seon-ho is also known for roles in When Life Gives You Tangerines, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Start-Up, plays Ho-jin. Go Youn-jung, who has appeared in Sweet Home, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow and Resident Playbook, stars as Mu-hee. Their pairing brings together two performers closely associated with recent high-profile Korean dramas.

The supporting cast includes Fukushi Sota as Hiro, described as Japan’s Romance Prince, whose arrival adds further complexity to the story by introducing themes of jealousy and miscommunication shaped by cultural and language differences.