Ronaldo, 41, leads Portugal into his sixth World Cup

Veteran Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo will lead his country into the 2026 World Cup this summer after coach Roberto Martinez named the 41-year-old in his squad on Tuesday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, now at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, is set to appear at a record sixth World Cup.

Portugal and Ronaldo, the all-time leading men’s international goalscorer with 143 goals, have never won the competition.

Ronaldo could face former Barcelona rival Lionel Messi, who is also set to play at a sixth World Cup after leading Argentina to glory four years ago in Qatar.

The Portuguese forward avoided a three-match ban despite being sent off against the Republic of Ireland in their last qualifying match for an elbow.

Spanish coach Martinez selected a 27-man squad with no major surprises, including Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr team-mate Joao Felix.

Paris Saint-Germain stars Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos are also included, along with Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes and a contingent from Manchester City, including Bernardo Silva.

In the run-up to the tournament Portugal will face Chile and Nigeria in friendlies, before their World Cup campaign begins against DR Congo on June 17.

Portugal will also face Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K on June 23 and 27 respectively.

Portugal 27-man squad list:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves/ENG), Rui Silva (Sporting Lisbon), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi/TUR)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce/TUR), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona/ESP), Nuno Mendes (PSG/FRA), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Renato Veiga (Villareal/ESP), Tomas Araujo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA), Samu Costa (Mallorca/ESP), Joao Neves, Vitinha (PSG/FRA), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix (Al Nassr/KSA), Francisco Trincao (Sporting Lisbon), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus /ITA), Pedro Neto (Chelsea/ENG), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad/ESP), Goncalo Ramos (PSG/FRA)