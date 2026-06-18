Ronaldo "needs to be saved from himself", claims former Portugal star, amid World Cup debate

A blunt message from a former Portugal team-mate has reignited debate over Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: “He needs to be saved from himself”.

The comment highlights a growing concern among legends of the game that the 41-year-old icon must adapt his play to contribute effectively for Portugal as the Seleo prepare for Group K clashes with DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

“Saved From Himself”: The Warning to Ronaldo

While the identity of the former team-mate in question was not revealed in recent reports, their sentiment is shared by many former and present Portugal stars. Maniche, who played alongside Ronaldo for Portugal, told FourFourTwo: “Cristiano and Portugal need to understand each other. He’s no longer the fast player he once was… But he’s still lethal in the box, and that’s what he needs to maximise”.

Maniche added: “Even if he wants to be more involved in the build-up, Cristiano must realise that he’s more dangerous in the penalty area – not only because of what he can create, but because of how he forces opponents to react to him”.

He asserted Portugal would suffer in his absence: “I’m convinced that when Cristiano doesn’t play, Portugal suffer”.

Former Teammates Split: Adaptation vs Decline

However, a number of other high-profile ex-players have differing opinions. Joao Cancelo raised eyebrows by stating Ronaldo is “beyond his peak”, arguing: “The peak of a footballer’s career is between the ages of 25 and 32… He is an important player for us, but the national team does not depend entirely on him”.

Conversely, former Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo, now on the nation’s coaching staff, backed Ronaldo, saying: “Instead of running at 200km/h, he is running at 195km/h now. It is still incredibly high… With him, danger is never far away”. Ricardo insisted the superstar still “cares deeply about his teammates” and “demands the highest standards”.

World Cup 2026: Legacy on the Line

Ronaldo, 41, has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be his last as he seeks to win the only major trophy to elude him in his illustrious career. Portugal began their 2026 World Cup journey with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo on June 17.

Coach Roberto Martinez insists the team is stronger with Ronaldo: “Are the Seleo better without Ronaldo? No! No! We are better with Cristiano”. Bruno Fernandes concurred: “Ronaldo brings things [to the team] that the other players can’t”. Yet analysts point to Portugal’s dominant 9-0 and 9-1 victories without the veteran forward as evidence the team could be “more dynamic” with a high-pressing, attacking structure.

“Saved From Himself” Means Role Change, Not Retirement

Ultimately, the message from former team-mates and pundits isn’t that Ronaldo should step down, but that he must adapt to a new role.

As Maniche highlighted: “He can’t do three things at a time any more, but he’s still lethal in the box”. Former manager Paulo Bento famously acknowledged his own relationship with Ronaldo evolved because “players have to know who has the power in the dressing room”.

Mesut Ozil, who played alongside Ronaldo, defended his prolonged success: “He is soon 38 years old – so what’s the surprise that he doesn’t score 50 goals a season anymore? Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world-class football for 20 years”.