Ronaldo stars as Portugal crush Uzbekistan in FIFA World Cup

Under-fire Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics as he became the first man to score in six different World Cups on Tuesday as England and Ghana chased a place in the last 32.

Ronaldo, 41, had come in for stinging criticism after a lacklustre display in Portugal’s opening 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But the veteran striker roared back to life with two goals as Portugal kickstarted their campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Group K rivals Uzbekistan in Houston.

A jubilant Ronaldo — who had failed to score in 10 consecutive matches at major tournaments — was mobbed by team-mates as he celebrated his emphatic opening goal after just six minutes.

Most FIFA World Cups scored in by a player – 6 by Cristiano Ronaldo Suiiiiii 🐐 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 23, 2026

He added a second on 39 minutes to give Portugal a 3-0 lead after Nuno Mendes had put Roberto Martinez’s side 2-0 up in the 17th minute with a well-taken free kick.

Portugal, regarded as one of the tournament favourites, cut loose in the second half with two more goals, including a spectacular Rafael Leao strike, to complete the rout.

The victory leaves Portugal firmly on course to qualify for the last 32 from Group K, where Colombia face DR Congo later on Tuesday.