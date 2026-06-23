Ronaldo starts for Portugal against Uzbekistan at World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Portugal’s starting line-up for their second World Cup group match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, despite his insipid performance last time out.

The 41-year-old captain was largely anonymous as Roberto Martinez’s side were held 1-1 by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

His 25 touches were his fewest in a game at a major tournament for Portugal when playing the full match.

His display ignited calls in some quarters for Martinez to drop the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus attacker.

But Martinez remains defiant in keeping Ronaldo in his starting XI, despite going 10 games at major tournaments without scoring.

Ronaldo was given a rapturous reception when he came out to warm-up at Houston Stadium, and again each time he appeared on the big screen.

Martinez also brought in Ronaldo’s Al Nassr team-mate Joao Felix for Bernardo Silva while Manchester City defender Ruben Dias also starts.