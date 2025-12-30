Ronaldo's fiancee steels spotlight at Globe Soccer Awards 2025

In the event of the Globe Soccer Awards 2025, Argentina model and Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, stole the spotlight in Dubai.

In the recent event, she marked her presence at the event with her longtime partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, who bagged the Best Middle East Player 2025 award for the third consecutive time. Fitted in a black maxi with detailed sleeves, Rodriguez completed her look with silver jewellery and vibrant Arabic makeup.

The couple remained in the spotlight in the event as glimpses showed them accompanied by their older son. After bagging the award, Ronaldo commented, “I still motivate myself to carry on, it doesn’t matter where I play to score goals and keep going”.

Meanwhile, Midfielder Vitinha won the Best Midfielder award, whereas Ousmane Dembele was crowned Best Men’s Player. Lamine Yamal won the Best Forward Award as well as the Maradona Award, with Paul Pogba bagging the Comeback Award.

According to British media, Ronaldo and his fiancée bought luxury villas in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the Portuguese footballer noted, “From the moment we first visited, Georgina and I felt a connection with the island and its natural beauty, it’s a place where we feel at peace”.

He added, “Now we have a home here, we can enjoy quality time with family in complete privacy and serenity any time we like”.