Ronaldo’s final prediction – “They’ve been doing this a long time”

Brazilian football icon Ronaldo Nazario has weighed in on the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup final, forecasting a comfortable victory for Spain over Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Speaking alongside former teammate Denílson on his official TikTok account, the two-time World Cup winner asserted that La Roja’s long-standing tactical DNA and suffocating possession game will prove too much for the South American champions.

Why Ronaldo Believes Spain Will Dominate

According to Ronaldo, Spain and France were his pre-tournament favorites. Following Luis de la Fuente’s commanding 2-0 semi-final victory over France, Ronaldo is convinced the European giants are unstoppable.

He attributed Spain’s stylistic superiority to a philosophy rooted in the mid-2000s under Pep Guardiola:

“I think Spain wins and the game will be easy,” Ronaldo said. “Their DNA is not just the football played in this World Cup, they have been doing this for a long time… I think there’s a lot of [Pep] Guardiola in there to have started this philosophy.”

The legendary striker added that Spain’s heavily automated, high-speed passing style will force Argentina to chase shadows, minimizing the likelihood of a tight, low-scoring affair.

Praise for Messi and Argentina’s Resilience

Despite predicting a decisive Spanish victory, Ronaldo praised Lionel Messi and the Argentine squad for their grit throughout the tournament. Argentina reached the final after a hard-fought comeback victory against England in the semi-finals.

“What is still an absolute success for Argentina for this World Cup is the way they turned games on several occasions,” Ronaldo noted, highlighting the admirable character and spirit of Lionel Messi’s side.

Spain enters the final seeking their second World Cup title, 16 years after their historic 2010 triumph in South Africa. Meanwhile, the clash marks what is widely expected to be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup appearance.

Donald Trump to Attend Historic Presentation

Adding to the spectacle, the White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump will attend the final. Trump is scheduled to participate in the post-match ceremony, which will feature a historic first for the FIFA World Cup: the winning players will be awarded championship rings, adapting a tradition standard in major American sports leagues.