Ronaldo’s final World Cup ends in heartache and an unwanted 60-year record

Cristiano Ronaldo’s storied World Cup journey has formally reached its conclusion, but the conclusion of his last outing on the planet’s most prestigious football stage ends with a bittersweet record he most definitely didn’t wish to acquire.

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in a hard-fought Round of 16 clash with their Iberian rivals at MetLife Stadium on Monday, July 6 to send the 2026 FIFA World Cup winners crashing out of the tournament. In stoppage time, Mikel Merino, a Spanish substitute, made the decisive 91st minute intervention, silencing the dreams of the 41-year-old skipper and effectively drawing a close on his legendary international era.

Cristiano Ronaldo walks away from this tournament with a record that he will wish to forget. Across the tournament, he registered 17 shots but failed to assist or create any scoring opportunities for his team-mates, this is more shots from a player that failed to register a chance than any other player since records began to be tracked in 1966.

However, not all of Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearance can be deemed as a negative as he set another all-time record in scoring a goal in his sixth different World Cup campaign.

Breaking down the Opta Data: 17 shots, 0 chances

However, despite Ronaldo’s remarkable longevity, the latest data produced by the renowned sports analytics organisation, Opta, paints a somewhat bleak picture regarding the efficiency of the Portugal offense. With 17 shots taken, a record number, without an assist or a single key pass supplied to a teammate, Ronaldo surpassed a previously-unmatched 28-year-old milestone for his team. Previous record holder Alberto Garcia Aspe registered 15 shots without a single assist during the 1998 World Cup in France for Mexico.

A bittersweet historical farewell

However, despite the crushing disappointment of exiting before the quarter-finals and equaling an unwanted record of eight World Cup career losses, level with Son Heung-min and Mathew Leckie, Ronaldo’s legacy can never be overlooked.

By scoring against Uzbekistan in the group stages, Ronaldo cemented his name in the history books as the only male footballer to find the net in six different World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026), a feat that neither Lionel Messi or indeed anyone else, can compare to.

The Barcelona captain did score at the 2014, 2018, 2022 World Cups after not being in the squad of 2010 under Maradona, whereas Lionel Messi did not score in that edition of the tournament. While Robert Martinez’s Portugal squad moves on to their next chapter of new talent, Ronaldo’s final act signifies the end of an unparalleled era in world football.