Ronaldo’s last song expert says Portugal must do what Argentina did for Messi

Former English right-back Paul Masefield believes Portugal will unite behind Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup just as Argentina rallied around Lionel Messi in 2022, calling it “Ronaldo’s last song” and predicting A Seleção could “go very deep”. The comments come as both legends prepare for a record sixth World Cup appearance — the first time two players have reached that milestone.

The Expert’s Take: “Players Are Going to Do What Argentina Did for Messi”

Speaking to IANS via Ommcom News, Masefield said Portugal’s talent pool mirrors Argentina’s 2022 setup. “Messi had never won the World Cup, and the team galvanised around him. It was a magnificent performance from him in the final, and they gave him a World Cup as a going-away present,” he said.

He added: “He’s still here for another one, but this is definitely the last song for Ronaldo. With the squad and the players that they have there, they could just galvanise around Ronaldo, and they’ll go very deep into the competition”.

Why 2026 “Will Feel Hard” for Ronaldo

Ronaldo, 41, enters the tournament without a World Cup trophy. Portugal’s best finish was third in 1966. After losing to France in the 2006 semifinals and exiting in the 2022 quarter-finals, 2026 is viewed as his final chance.

Bhaichung Bhutia noted the pressure: “The impact of these two players for their teams might not be so much as to what they had contributed in the last two editions”. Still, Portugal’s squad — featuring Rafael Leão, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and João Neves — is considered one of the most balanced in the tournament.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Six World Cups, Legacy Badge, and Shared History

Messi, 38, scored in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria on June 17 to become only the second player to score in five different World Cups, joining Ronaldo who did it in 2022. Both are now the only men to feature in six editions.

FIFA is honoring that longevity with a new “Legacy” sleeve badge for players with 5+ World Cups. Ronaldo’s badge reportedly includes a silhouette of his “SIUU” celebration.

The GOAT Debate Context: Rafael Leão Says Trophy “Changes Nothing”

Portugal forward Rafael Leão weighed in on the Messi-Ronaldo debate after Messi’s 2022 win: “No, I don’t think that’s fair. Of course, the World Cup is important for Cristiano because he never won it. But it changes nothing, Cristiano Ronaldo will remain the greatest in the history of football”.

What’s Different in 2026: Records on the Line

If Ronaldo plays five games, he passes Messi’s record 26 World Cup appearances. If Messi plays, he could extend his lead as the first man to play in six tournaments. Ronaldo Nazário even backed Messi to become the outright all-time World Cup top scorer.