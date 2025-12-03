Ronin Warriors trailer reveals new generation of heroes battling demon lord

It’s official, Ronin Warriors is back. Forty years after the original series first hit screens, fans finally have a new anime reboot to look forward to, and the trailer just dropped.

For those who remember the original, released in Japan as Yoroiden Samurai Troopers, this is a big deal. The original was one of those anime that defined a generation, and now, Sunrise is bringing it back in a sequel rather than a straight remake.

The new Ronin Warriors series picks up after the events of the classic anime, introducing a fresh generation of warriors taking on the demon lord. The trailer gives the first real glimpse of the characters, the new armor designs, and the updated animation style.

The Ronin Warriors series is set to premiere on January 6, 2026, slotting into what’s already shaping up to be a crowded Winter anime schedule. Yoichi Fujita is directing, Shogo Muto is on scripts, and a team including Yuhei Murota, Tsukasa Kotoboki, Hideo Okamoto, and Takuya Suzuki is handling character designs.

Music is by Shuji Katayama, with the opening theme “YOAKE” performed by Blank Paper and the ending theme “POWER” by ONE OR EIGHT. It’s a solid creative lineup, fans of anime like Mobile Suit Gundam will notice Sunrise’s touch immediately.

The original Ronin Warriors was already a hit in Japan in the 1980s, but its international release, renamed and slightly adapted, cemented it as a cult favorite worldwide.

Now, four decades later, this new anime reboot is riding that nostalgia while trying to appeal to today’s anime audiences. It’s a tricky balance, but the trailer suggests Sunrise is aware of it. Fans can expect the same mix of fantasy, transformations, and over-the-top powers that made the original so distinctive.

While the Ronin Warriors hasn’t been officially announced for an international release yet, the original Ronin Warriors remains available on Crunchyroll, giving fans a chance to revisit the classics ahead of the reboot.