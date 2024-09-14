Roof collapse leaves five dead in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: In an unfortunate incident, at least five people lost their life after roof of a house collapsed due to wind storm in the Tarangzai area of Charsadda, ARY News reported.

As per details, the rescue officials stated that the tragic incident occurred in Khatt Koruna area of Tarangzai where a roof collapse incident killed five including Sajid, his wife and three children 8-year-old Mosa, 7-year-old Hanifa and 8-months old Duanoor.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad incident and directed the authorities to provide relief to affected family.

Earlier, eight members of a family were injured in a roof collapse incident, in the limits of Dijkot police station.

Police said the incident took place at Chak No. 271-RB where roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, leaving injured to Muhammad Akram, his wife Saadia (35), their two sons- Israr (10) and Waseem (18), three daughters- Asma Akram (12), Noor Fatima (8), Kashaf Akram (4) and a guest Robina Riaz (35) after being buried under the debris.

In a separate incident, aight children were injured when the plaster on the roof of Government Primary School in Muhammad Rahim Malokhani village collapsed in Tando Adam.

According to reports, the injured children included Bano, Saira, Shoaib, Bhambho, Saiyan, Balm, and Kausar.

The teachers and local residents took them to various private hospitals for treatment on their own. Shoaib, Saira, and Kausar are in a serious condition. The incident occurred due to the dilapidated state of the school.