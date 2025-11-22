Roofman cast continues promotion even after movie release

Roofman, an American crime film, was unveiled on October 10, 2025, but despite its release, the actors Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst are still busy promoting the movie.

Their most recent promotion this time is for the crime drama’s digital release, as the London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills hosted the event.

However, in addition to the pair, there were producers Alex Orlovsky and Lynette Howell Taylor, as well as Italian actress Silvia Bottini.

It is pertinent to note that Channing’s portrayal of real-life thief Jeffrey Mancher serves as the inspiration for Roofman.

Channing Tatum previously told Hello! that his daughter, Everly, was a driving cause of comfort for him while he was in the starring role.

“I mean, my daughter came to set—and my daughter’s never been into a Toys ‘R’ Us. She’s 12 and they’re all gone,” Channing further added.

“She was running around, picking up everything and playing with everything,” the star continued.

Derek Cianfrance, the director, additionally has the following logline, which states, “After escaping from prison, former soldier and professional thief Jeffery Manchester finds a hideout inside a Toys ‘R’ Us, surviving undetected for months while planning his next move.”

“However, when Jeffrey falls for a divorced mom, his double life starts to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in,” the storyline further reads.

Earlier this week, star Channing Tatum transformed into a gentle and goofy real-life criminal in the comedy drama ‘Roofman’.

Directed and co-written by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Derek Cianfrance, the movie tells the story of U.S. Army veteran and father of three Jeffrey Manchester, who was nicknamed ‘Roofman’ for robbing over 40 McDonald’s restaurants by breaking in through the roof.

Described by his friend as the ‘smartest dumb guy I know’, the film sees Manchester being sentenced to 45 years in prison for his crimes and using his wits and observational skills to escape. Instead of going on the run, Manchester manages to hide in a toy store for months and falls for one of its employees, Leigh, played by Kirsten Dunst.