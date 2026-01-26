Roohi Bano's legacy lives on: marking 7th death anniversary

The Pakistani film and television industry, along with countless admirers, observed the 7th death anniversary of veteran actress Roohi Bano on Sunday. Tributes poured in for the legendary star, whose landmark performances and emotional depth defined an era of Pakistani storytelling.

On August 10, 1951, Roohi Bano was born in Karachi into a home steeped in music and art, the daughter of renowned tabla master Alla Rakha and half-sister of iconic musician Ustad Zakir Hussain, a heritage that resonated throughout her remarkable artistic journey, reports with media channels said.

She lit up Pakistan’s screens with unforgettable performances in classic television dramas such as Kiran Kahani, Zard Gulab and Darwaza, captivating audiences with her emotional depth, nuanced portrayals and commanding presence that defined an era of storytelling.

In recognition of her extraordinary talent, she was honoured with the Pride of Performance award by the Government of Pakistan in 1981. She went on to win numerous accolades, including Nigar, Graduate and Lux Lifetime Achievement awards, cementing her legacy as one of the finest actresses of her generation.

Her life was marked by both brilliance and hardship, and though she breathed her last on January 25, 2019, in Istanbul, her powerful performances and enduring influence continued to inspire generations across Pakistan’s entertainment landscape.

Fans and admirers took to social media to share heartfelt tributes and memorable clips of her performances, recalling her grace, talent and the emotional depth she brought to every role.

Her enduring legacy continues to resonate with audiences, ensuring she is remembered not just as an icon of the screen but as a beloved figure in Pakistan’s cultural history.