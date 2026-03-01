Couple who suffered liver damage discover flatmate covering food with bug spray

A couple trying to determine the cause of their persistent stomach ailments were appalled to discover their roommate had been contaminating their meals with Raid bug repellent. Billy Sonhopper and her husband, David, who are based in Los Angeles, California, had experienced a series of health issues, including multiple trips to the emergency room for stomach and chest pains.

The couple decided to install cameras in their communal kitchen after David suffered unexplained liver damage. Upon reviewing his blood work, doctors suggested he may have been poisoned. The footage captured their roommate, Timothy Bradbury, wearing a gas mask while dousing their produce and groceries in what appeared to be Raid bug repellent.

“On the video we found that, besides all the other things that he’s done in the year that we’ve lived here, he was spraying something — we weren’t sure if it was rat poison or wasp spray,” David said. “He was spraying stuff all over our groceries—our fruit, our vegetables, the coffee pot we use every morning, and our whole pantry full of chips, cereal, canned goods, and spices. Everything. He sprayed it all over everything.”

The contamination was not the only issue; David alleged that Bradbury’s campaign of harassment included property damage and arson. “He set our house on fire,” David continued. “He has contaminated our belongings and destroyed our property. He wrecked my old automobile, so I had to get a new one.”

Police were eventually called to the property, leading to a heated standoff with Bradbury. After two hours of negotiations, he left the house voluntarily and was taken into custody. He was arrested on charges of willfully poisoning food, drink, medicine, or water with the intent to cause harm. Prior to the incident, the homeowner had reportedly been attempting to evict Bradbury.