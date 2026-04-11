'Rooster season 2': HBO's star Steve Carell, Phil Dunster to return

Steve Carell and Phil Dunster are already booked for the second season of Rooster.

In the latest update, HBO’s comedy Rooster, starring Steve Carell and Ted Lasso‘s Phil Dunster, has already secured a second season renewal. In the second season, the story will pick up in the spring semester at Ludlow College. Backed by Scrubs duo Bill Lawrence, Matt Tarses, and Warner Bros. Television, the renewal continues Bill’s long-running record of multi-season success across all his half-hour comedies.

The renewal followed Rooster securing a $21M California tax credit for Season 2, along with a strong debut that drew 2.4 million U.S. cross-platform viewers in its first three days; HBO’s biggest comedy launch in nearly 11 years.

From co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, Rooster stands out with its broader, softer comedic approach compared to HBO’s typically edgier, creator-driven comedies.

Alongside The Office star, and the 34-year-old English actor, additional cast members of the hit series include Danielle Deadwyler, Lauren Tsai, Connie Britton, John C. McGinley and more.