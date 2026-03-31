Rosalía resumes Lux Tour in Madrid after food poisoning trauma

Rosalía shared an update regarding her health after taking a temporary break from her ongoing Lux Tour.

On Monday, March 30, the 33-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter returned to her four-night residency at Movistar Arena following food poisoning, due to which she had to cut her Milan concert short.

On March 24, while performing in Milan on March 24, Rosalía left the show after 45 minutes as she was suffering from “big-time food poisoning”.

In the viral video from her Milan concert, the Grammy-winning singer can be heard saying, “I tried to do this show since the beginning, I’ve been sick. I’ve had big-time food poisoning, and I’ve tried to push it till the end, but I’m feeling extremely sick.”

She informed, “I’m puking out there, and I really want to give the best show. And I’m, like, on the floor, doing my best. I might try to keep going, but maybe at some point I have to stop. I’m extremely sick”..

Rosalía stated that she was “really trying” to “push as much as” she could, but she had to “stop” because she was “in pain.”