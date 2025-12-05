Rosalía sends fans into frenzy with exciting announcement after album success

Rosalía is all set to hit the road again for her biggest international tour yet!

On Thursday, December 4, the Spanish pop musician sent her ardent fans into a frenzy as she announced a massive tour following the release of her record-breaking album Lux.

She unveiled more than 50-date tour featuring stops in North America, South America and Europe.

“The tour will bring to life ROSALÍA’s fourth full-length body of work, LUX, originally recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Daníel Bjarnason,” the press release from producer Live Nation reads.

It further revealed that Rosalía’s Lux Tour will see her make a sweeping 42-show arena run across 17 countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Spain, Brazil, Mexico and more.

The La Fama singer will kick off the tour on March 16 in Lyon, France at LDLC Arena and concluded it on September 3 in San Juan at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Tickets for the 2026 Lux Tour are set to go on sale Thursday, December 11 on rosalia.com.

Rosalía’s fourth studio album received a widespread acclaim in the first 24 hours after its debut with 42.1 million streams, making it most-streamed album by a female, Spanish speaking artist.