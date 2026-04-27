Rosalia Shines in Euphoria: A Bold Move for the Spanish Singer's Acting Debut

Rosalia is making waves with her acting debut in Euphoria Season 3, and she’s embracing the challenge with open arms. The Grammy-winning singer plays Magick, a stripper at Silver Slipper, bringing her unique energy to the HBO drama.

In an interview, Rosalía shared her excitement about joining the show, saying, “I’m trying not to forget my lines, but it’s been really inspiring being beside these amazing actors and actresses.”

Her character, Magick, is expected to gain more significance as the season progresses.

Euphoria Season 3 marks a new chapter for the series, with a five-year time jump and plenty of surprises.

The show’s creator, Sam Levinson, has assembled an impressive cast, including Sharon Stone, Trisha Paytas, and Marshawn Lynch.

Rosalía’s casting is a bold move, showcasing her versatility beyond music. Her performance has sparked conversations about her acting skills and the show’s direction.

About Rosalia?

Rosalia is a Spanish singer-songwriter known for blending modern flamenco music with pop and electronic beats. Born on September 25, 1992, in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Catalonia, Spain, she discovered her love for Spanish folk music at 13 and went on to study musicology at the Catalonia College of Music.

Career Highlights:

Released her debut album “Los Ángeles” in 2017, a collaboration with Raül Refree, earning her a Latin Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Her breakthrough album “El Mal Querer” (2018) won Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys and a Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.

Collaborated with artists like J Balvin, Pharrell Williams, and Travis Scott.

Released “Motomami” in 2022, exploring reggaeton, bachata, and electronic music, winning Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys.

Her latest album “Lux” (2025) broke records as the most-streamed album by a Spanish-speaking female artist.