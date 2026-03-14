Rosanna Arquette breaks the silence over disgraceful remarks

Rosanna Arquette breaks his silence on the disgraceful remarks from film producer Harvey Weinstein, after he revealed that his sexual misconduct against Arquette was all “exaggerated”.

The Hollywood producer is currently serving a sentence after he was convicted of multiple charges of sex offences following sexual abuse allegations dating back to the late 1970s.

The 66-year-old was one of many women who came forward and spoke about Harvey and how he had tried to get inappropriate with her. Rosanna’s most recent comments come after he suggested she and other actresses overstated their claims. In a lengthy statement to The Wrap, Rosanna claimed she never exaggerated her claims.

She wrote, “I have never exaggerated my assault. Ever. My account of what happened has never changed”.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey claimed, “I’m just going to say Rosanna Arquette, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie — they just exaggerated. They wanted to be part of the club. And they destroyed me…”

The 73-year-old is currently serving 16 years in prison after he was found guilty in California and New York.