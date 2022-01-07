Friday, January 7, 2022
Roshan Digital Account inflows cross $3bn

KARACHI: Inflows through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have crossed the $3 billion mark, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday.

“Roshan Digital Account achieves 3 more milestones. Over 300,000 accounts opened, deposits cross $3bn and investments in Naya Pakistan Certificate rise above $2bn in just 16 months,” the central bank said in a Twitter statement.

The SBP expressed gratitude to overseas Pakistanis and banks for “these remarkable results”.

Earlier, the SBP said its foreign exchange reserves fell US$169 million during the week ending on December 31.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the central bank said that foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $17,680 million, down $169mn compared with 17,855.3 million December 24.

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$17,686.0 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks at US$6,332.8 million. The country’s total liquid foreign reserves were recorded at US$24,018.8 million.

