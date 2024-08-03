Roshan Digital Account inflows reach $8.25 bn in June 24

The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $8.25 billion by the end of June 2024 as compared to US $8.055 billion by the end of May 2024, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during June were recorded at US$ 200 million as compared to US$ 224 million in May 2024.

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 10,168 to 712,778 in June 2024 from 702,610 accounts in May 2024.

The Roshan Digital Account was introduced by the State Bank to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in sending remittances and investing in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that in September 2020, former prime minister Imran Khan launched the Roshan Digital Account project aimed at providing digital banking facilities to overseas Pakistanis for the first time in the country.