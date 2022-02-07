Roshan Digital Account inflows soar to $3.382 bn in 17 months

KARACHI: Cumulative inflows through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) from overseas Pakistanis soared to $3.382 billion in the last 17 months, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday.

Pakistani expatriates sent home $222 million through RDA in January 2022, the central bank said, adding June 2021 saw the highest ever RDA inflows of $310 million.

Also Read: Rupee to rise further against US dollar: Shaukat Tarin

The SBP said that Pakistani expats from 175 countries opened as many as 20,148 new accounts, taking the number of the accounts opened in the last 17 months to 342,611.

Earlier, the central bank said inflows through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the $3 billion mark.

Also Read: Pakistan receives $1 billion IMF tranche

“Roshan Digital Account achieves 3 more milestones. Over 300,000 accounts opened, deposits cross $3bn and investments in Naya Pakistan Certificate rise above $2bn in just 16 months,” the SBP had tweeted on Jan 7.

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 2.86% during a week ending on January 28. Foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $15,727.6 million, down $463mn compared with $16,190.1 million on January 21.

Comments