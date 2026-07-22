Back in 2006, Rosie O’Donnell took a potshot at Donald Trump during her show The View.

The reality star at the time hit back at the talk show. But apparently, the Republican politician still remembered the slight.

Then a decade later, Trump famously quipped, “Only Rosie O’Donnell” when the host Meghan Kelly asked him about his past derogatory remarks about women.

So, when he was elected for second-time presidency, O’Donnell packed her bags and left for Ireland.

After months of living there, the comedian said that, with no attacks from Trump, she felt “softer” given that both of them shared publicly contentious history.

“It used to be when our president would say things about me, it would be like, whoa,” she told People.

O’Donnell joked, “First of all, if you had written this as a movie, a stand-up comic makes fun of a reality show host who is a bloviating idiot and he ends up being the president.”

“And then he doesn’t shut up about her for 20 years, it would be unbelievable — and the fact that it’s my life is very trippy.”

In Ireland, O’Donnell said it is a relief to escape a stream of Trump-related headlines.

“I am softer I think as a result of being there, of the welcome that we got, and as a result of me not being constantly bombarded by news about the current president,” she continued.

“It’s like a post-traumatic stress disorder for me, considering it’s been 20 years of him using me as a punchline.”

“So I think that has allowed me to reclaim myself, who I was before all that went down, even though it’s very strange to have supposedly the most powerful man in the word be your arch nemesis,” the actress concluded.