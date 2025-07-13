Rosie O’Donnell reacts to Trump’s US citizenship revocation threat

American comedian and talk show host Rosie O’Donnell has reacted after Donald Trump threatened to revoke her US citizenship.

Known as a hard critic of the US president, the talk show host moved to Ireland earlier this year and is reportedly working to take up citizenship.

Amid her constant criticism, Donald Trump confirmed a day earlier that he was considering revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s US citizenship.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, a day earlier.

The American talk show host now hit back at the US president, calling him “a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence.”

“The president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself – this is why i moved to ireland – he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

O’Donnell continued, “i stand in direct opposition all he represents- so do millions of others – u gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence.”

In another post, Rosie O’Donnell shared a photo of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein.

“I nurture, I create, I persist you are everything that is wrong with america – and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it you want to revoke my citizenship? go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan i’m not yours to silence i never was,” she wrote.