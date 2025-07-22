Rosie Roche: Prince William and Harry’s cousin dies in Wiltshire

The small village of Norton, near Malmesbury in Wiltshire, became the center of a heartbreaking tragedy as Rosie Roche, a 20-year-old cousin of Princes William and Harry, was found dead at her family home.

The granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, Edmund Roche, 5th Baron Fermoy, Rosie was discovered by her mother, Pippa Long, and sister, Agatha, with a firearm nearby. An inquest opened at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroners Court revealed that Rosie succumbed to a traumatic head injury, but authorities have ruled the death non-suspicious, with no evidence of third-party involvement. The investigation has been adjourned until October 25, 2025, as officials continue to examine the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Royal Family News- Latest News on UK Royal Family

Rosie Roche, born on June 21, 2005, was a vibrant first-year student pursuing a degree in English Literature at Durham University. Described by Prof Wendy Powers, principal of University College, as a creative and energetic individual with a passion for books, poetry, and travel, Rosie had quickly become a beloved member of the university community. “She settled into the University and College beautifully and had lots of friends,” Powers told The Sun, adding that Rosie’s death has left staff and students “extremely saddened.” A university spokesperson echoed this sentiment, stating that Rosie “will be sorely missed” by all who knew her.

The Roche family, deeply rooted in British aristocracy through their connection to the Spencer-Roche lineage, is grappling with profound grief. An obituary published in the Yorkshire Post paid tribute to Rosie as the “darling daughter” of Edmund (Hugh) Burke Roche and Pippa Long, and an “incredible sister” to Archie and Agatha. The family also noted her connection to her grandparents, Derek and Rae Long, and announced plans for a private funeral, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. The family’s ties to the Peerage of Ireland, through the Barons of Fermoy, underscore their historical prominence, with estimates suggesting the family’s wealth reached approximately $167 million in 2025.

The tragedy has drawn parallels to the death of Thomas Kingston, a financier and husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, another cousin of Princes William and Harry, who died in February 2024 at age 45 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Kingston’s death, also deemed non-suspicious, was linked to mental health struggles exacerbated by medication for sleep and anxiety issues, according to Lady Gabriella’s statement at a Gloucestershire inquest. The recurrence of such losses has sparked discussions about mental health challenges within the extended royal family, though no official cause of Rosie’s death has been confirmed beyond the coroner’s report of a traumatic head injury.

Area Coroner Grant Davies emphasized during the inquest that police investigations found no evidence of foul play, stating, “There are no suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement.” This has provided some clarity for the family and public, though the ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the full details of Rosie’s final moments. Neither Prince William nor Prince Harry has issued a public statement, and a spokesperson for Prince William declined to comment when approached by The Sun.

The outpouring of grief on platforms like X reflects the public’s shock and sadness. Posts described Rosie’s death as a “mysterious tragedy” and a “major shock” to the royal family, with many expressing condolences for the young woman described as a bright and promising student. The loss of Rosie Roche, following so closely after Thomas Kingston’s death, has cast a somber shadow over the royal family, prompting renewed calls for mental health awareness and support. For those struggling, resources like the 988 lifeline are available 24/7 for mental health support.

As the Roche family prepares for a private farewell, Rosie’s memory endures through the love of her family, friends, and the Durham University community, who will honor her legacy at a future memorial service. The royal family, once again touched by tragedy, faces a period of mourning for a young life taken too soon.