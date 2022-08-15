Ross Taylor alleges Rajasthan Royals’ owner slapped him

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor claimed an owner of Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals’ slapped him after getting out for nought.

The right-handed batter made the revelation in his book. He did not name the team’s owner.

“Rajasthan played Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The chase was 195, I was LBW for a duck and we didn’t get close. Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel,” the excerpt from the book read. “Liz Hurley was there with Warnie (Shane Warne). One of the Royals owners said to me, “Ross, we didn’t pay you a million dollars to get a duck” and slapped me across the face three or four times.

“He was laughing and they weren’t hard slaps but I’m not sure that it was entirely playacting. Under the circumstances I wasn’t going to make an issue of it, but I couldn’t imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments.”

He said a player becomes desperate to perform well given the big bucks spent on picking them. He said the management and staff of a new team does not support them.

“You never ever feel comfortable because you know that if you go two or three games without a score, you come under cold-eyed scrutiny,” he added.

