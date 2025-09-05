Ross Taylor makes cricket comeback to represent Samoa

New Zealand great Ross Taylor has come out of retirement to play the Twenty20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Oman next month.

The 41-year-old will represent Samoa in the in upcoming Asia-East Asia-Pacific round. Taylor was named in the 15-man squad, to be led by Caleb Jasmat, on Friday.

“It’s official – I’m proud to announce that I’ll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket,” Taylor wrote on his Instagram handle. “This is more than just a return to the game I love – it’s the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field.”

The right-hander retired from international cricket back in 2022. He represented New Zealand in 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is.

He remains second behind Kane Williamson on New Zealand’s all-time Test scoring list with 7,683 runs and second, also behind Williamson, with 19 test centuries.

Taylor will play under his given names and chiefly title as Leaupepe Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor.

Samoa will play Papua New Guinea for a place at next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“It’s quite a powerful thing when players are asking you to come out of retirement and help them,” Taylor told the Stuff news website. “I’m no spring chicken but I’m sure I’m still fit enough to run around the boundary.”