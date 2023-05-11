Rotary International allocates $15 mln for anti-polio drives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Rotary International and other partner organisations had allocated $15 million for anti-polio drives in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a meeting with a delegation of Rotary Foundation, headed by Chairman of International PolioPlus Committee Michael McGovern, said he would continue to personally monitor the efforts for elimination of polio from the country.

The Prime Minister directed the relevant authorities to formulate a comprehensive plan of action for the upcoming polio campaign, and Ministry of Health officials were directed to prepare for the future anti-polio campaign.

He told the delegation that the government was ensuring the security of polio workers.

The prime minister appreciated the Rotary International for the development of a housing project for the victims of 2022 floods.

He instructed the authorities concerned to devise a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming polio vaccination drive.

Apprising the prime minister of the current status of anti-polio campaigns, the relevant authorities told that a special drive would be launched in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister instructed the law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security for the polio workers.

He also directed the officers of the Ministry of National Health to make full preparations for the success of upcoming polio vaccination drive.

The officer bearers of Rotary International including Aziz Memon, Faiz Kidwai, Adnan Rohela and officers of the relevant ministries attended the meeting.