Route to Mecca Project: Saudi Delegation Arrives in Karachi

A special delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Interior, Immigration, and Customs officials landed in Karachi, marking a significant step forward in the implementation of the Route to Mecca Project, ARY News reported on Monday.

Led by the Acting Consul General, Civil Aviation Officers, and Deputy Director of Hajj Karachi Gazar Soomro, the 82-member delegation arrived via a dedicated plane, symbolizing the depth of bilateral cooperation.

Aimed at streamlining the pilgrimage experience for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, a 44-member delegation of Saudi immigration and customs officials will undertake duties in Karachi, while their counterparts, comprising 38 members, will serve in Islamabad.

Upon arrival, the Saudi delegation was warmly welcomed and briefed on the meticulous arrangements made by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the Route to Mecca project.

Their primary focus will be on reviewing the arrangements at Karachi Airport, where they will provide Saudi immigration facilities to pilgrims, ensuring a seamless journey to the holy land.

The CAA has established eight dedicated counters for Saudi immigration at Karachi Airport to facilitate the pilgrims, alongside allocating Gate No. 24 of the International Departure Lounge specifically for the Saudi staff.

This strategic allocation optimizes operational efficiency, ensuring a smooth transition for pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey.

Saudi immigration staff will oversee the immigration process of over 16 thousand pilgrims at Karachi Airport, eliminating the need for waiting upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.