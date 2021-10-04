Row over promotions: Sindh govt likely to transfer officers closer to IGP

KARACHI: The Sindh government is likely to transfer the officers closer to the Inspector General Police (IGP) following a dispute over the promotions of government officers, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that the Sindh government took the decision after the central selection board approved the promotion of only three government officers.

It emerged that the dispute started after the promotion of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s personal staff officer (PSO) Farrukh Bashir and other senior officers was not approved.

Sources added that the chief minister had been told that the inspector general was responsible for the non-approval of the promotion to PSO Farrukh Bashir.

The Sindh chief minister ordered the chief secretary and IGP to write a letter for the expression of dislike, however, no letter was sent by the chief secretary so far.

Sources said that the central selection board had approved the promotion of only three officers including Muqaddas Haider, Abdus Salam Shaikh and Hameed Khoso. On the other hand, PSO Farrukh Bashir, Faisal Bashir, Rai Ejaz and Farooq Ahmed were not promoted.

Moreover, not a single police officer of Grade 21 was promoted. Following the row over promotion, the provincial government is likely to transfer the officers closer to the police chief, said sources.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!