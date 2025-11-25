Rowan Atkinson returns for Christmas chaos in Netflix's new series

Actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson, widely known for his character Mr Bean, has returned to the limelight after a long time with a new comedy series.

The 70-year-old will now appear in another miniseries titled Man vs Baby in collaboration with Netflix. The film is the sequel to Netflix’s production Man vs Bee.

Earlier today, the streaming giant released the official trailer of the show while announcing the release date.

They captioned, “It’s beginning to look a lot like… chaos. Rowan Atkinson stars in Man vs. Baby, 11th December only on Netflix.”

In the upcoming miniseries, Atkinson returned as Trevor Bingley, who, after experiencing a disastrous house-sitting of a mansion hampered by a bee, will now be looking after a luxurious London penthouse with a companion he didn’t ask for.

Fans have been going raving over the first look as they are happy to see the legend return to what he is best at, and that is, making audiences laugh and smile.

One fan wrote, “I love how Rowan Atkinson is back just making us laugh and smile again.”

Meanwhile, another fan went all emotional after watching the trailer as he commented, “Rowan Atkinson has a very special place in my heart because he looks exactly like the white version of my dad, and every time I see him, I see my dad”.

A third devoted fan commented, “Rowan Atkinson is a national treasure, and I won’t be told otherwise.”