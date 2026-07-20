Royal baby portrait unlikely to feature Andrew, Fergie

The recent press storm engulfing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson has brought intense scrutiny on the former Duke and Duchess of York once again. Fresh on the heels of unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents and historic email archives, attention has laser-focused on the old family photos, royal baby announcements, and internal family fallout that have inevitably surfaced with the Epstein bombshell.

However, with an avalanche of tabloid headlines and virally-tweeted social media speculation, it’s important to distinguish what is verifiable fact from hyperbole and outright lies.

The ‘truth’ behind vintage photos, and royal babies….

The flurry of discussion has centered, in large part, around re-examinations of some of the photographs of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and their young daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, dating from the early 1990s.

Commentary around several photographs taken from the summer of 1993 – shortly after Andrew and Sarah had announced their separation – has focused on the visual tension between them during public events, including outings for Beatrice and Eugenie. While such photographic analysis highlights the fascination with the couples’ marital troubles during this era, the use of body language commentary remains interpretative rather than irrefutable proof.

Similarly, private family photographs shared recently, for example from grandchildren’s christenings, see Andrew in a solely private capacity, post- abdication of his public-facing roles.

Media have extensively reported on the content of unsealed court documents containing emails exchanged between Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein. Whilst the documented exchanges confirmed Ferguson did indeed maintain contact with Epstein post his conviction(s), some wildly inaccurate claims made online need correction:

Epstein is linked to royal infants and their parents: Online rumors purporting to link Jeffrey Epstein to royal infants, or family members, are utterly unfounded and driven solely by click-bait tactics. There is no source or evidence whatsoever that can be cited.

Being named in court does not imply culpability: Representatives acting on behalf of both Prince Andrew and Epstein have made it clear that simply being named, referenced or cited within a court document does not, itself, mean that any unlawful activity or culpability is suggested.

Official statement: Ferguson herself publicly branded her association with Epstein as a “gigantic error of judgement” and continues to condemn the exploitation of young women and men outright, whilst Prince Andrew has consistently denied all accusations.

As Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson continue their lives out of the public working roles of the Royal Family, it is likely that private family photographs and personal stories will continue to generate public attention. While the royal family continues to navigate difficult periods, careful attention must be paid to discerning official pronouncements and facts from mere speculation.