Royal couple to attend Commonwealth Games today

What to Expect The interaction between the Royal Family and sporting events have brought memorable moments on a global scale over the years. The city of Glasgow Scotland has a particularly rich history of cherished memories for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Looking to the northern part of the nation, let’s take a look at some highlights from William and Kate in Glasgow, a passion for their youth sporting initiatives and future appearances they might undertake.

1. Revisiting Glasgow 2014: Unforgettable Royal Moments At the last hosting of the games in Glasgow in July 2014, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry were all in attendance as a strong contingent.

Here are some of the stand out memories from their visit, When William and Kate Visit Scotland , some things to know; Athletes Village Visit; As visitors they visited and tried three tins, a traditional South African game along with the athletes and staff. They were lucky enough to meet the sprinting legend.

Athlete Visits ; As Patrons of Sports Aid, Kate took time out to support local aspiring Olympians, they took the opportunity to meet with some Olympians who visited Scotland including the infamous sprint icon, Usain Bolt.

2. A Baton Pass: bringing on the youth In 2022, during the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham England, Price William, the Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte, along with Prince George… and a tiny Louis at their home, took on the next generation.

Princess Charlotte was first photographed at an event without her siblings: As Princess Charlotte cheered passionately at the swimming event in Birmingham, to the artistic gymnastics , all the way through the Hockey, a love of sports clearly ran in the Wales family.

3. Why do the games mean something to Will &Kate?; Other then taking support of what they have been seeing for themselves on the field of play, it really did give them scope as royal duty is involved.

Firstly the games gave scope to Kate as Patron of Sports Aid, where her Patronage directly involved bringing development at ground-level in the 70+ commonwealth nations, which was in her remit of support.

Further more, mental &physical well-being had always been on the royals mental check-list especially through the many interactions with young people worldwide.

Last but not least, such visits often provided avenues to connect on some level with individual reps and members of all the commonwealth nations attending the Games.