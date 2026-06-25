Royal cousins reunion off the table for Harry’s UK trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to bring Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to the UK in early July for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 countdown. But royal watchers asking if the Sussex children will finally meet their Wales cousins — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8 — are being told not to hold their breath.

Experts: ‘No Indication’ of a Cousins Reunion

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Page Six there is “no indication” that Archie and Lilibet will cross paths with George, Charlotte, and Louis during the July visit.

“Even if relations are gradually improving, the Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer, and any reunion involving the cousins would require tons of planning and goodwill from all parties involved,” Matta explained.

Royal reporter Emily Nash agreed it’s “far too soon to say” if the cousins will gather, adding: “Given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don’t see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry’s back in the UK”.

The Biggest Hurdle: Brotherly Rift and Kate Factor

Matta said “the tensions between the brothers and their wives could be the biggest hurdle” to a cousins meet-up. She noted it becomes “even more complicated, particularly if Catherine were to be involved in any potential plans”.

Nash emphasized: “That is the key relationship that needs to be resolved, really, before anything else can happen”.

Last Time the Cousins Met: Never

Despite being first cousins, Archie and Lilibet have “likely never met George, Charlotte, and Louis”. The Sussex children last visited the UK in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, nearly four years ago. They did not see the King then, and Charles has only met Lilibet once.

Past Invitations Stalled

Royal expert Tom Quinn previously told The Mirror that William and Kate had asked Harry and Meghan to bring the children to the UK for a family reunion. However, “There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK” at that time, and “the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far”.

A 2022 visit was canceled after a security request was denied by RAVEC.

Focus Is on King Charles, Not William

Sources say Harry’s priority for this trip is “family time” with King Charles, possibly at Sandringham. The King is “thrilled” at the prospect of seeing Archie and Lilibet and reportedly has “routine check-ins with his grandpa over video call”.

Nash believes both brothers “eventually wish for their children to form a bond”, but added: “In any family, you would hope that cousins would have a chance to spend time together… I’m sure they don’t feel any differently”.