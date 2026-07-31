Royal expert blames Meghan Markle’s ‘ego’

When Meghan Markle officially became a part of the Royal Family in May of 2018, there was massive enthusiasm surrounding her entrance into the world of British monarchy. Many were quickly struck by her charisma, how naturally she connected with the crowds and her clear ease with public appearances and the media-so much so that she was soon compared to the late Princess Diana.

However, what began with such fanfare, unfortunately came to an end relatively quickly, with Meghan only spending less than two years as a working royal. In his new book, The Four Wives of Windsor, seasoned royal author and presenter Simon Vigar delves into what went so wrong behind the scenes, undoing the monarchy’s potentially most dynamic partnership in decades.

The “Massive Asset” Meghan Initially Was For The Royal Family

For Vigar, at least, no one has to speculate as to Meghan’s worth as royal family material: Meghan had everything it would take to stand on the world stage for the Firm.

“She should have been, could have been, fantastic for the royal family – she was obviously a massive asset, brilliant with the crowd, and would have been a major player.” – Simon Vigar, royal author and broadcaster

Even from her early appearances, from touring Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince Harry, to working as an patron to myriad community initiatives, she represented a more modern approach to the often-stuffy royal remit, particularly resonating with younger global audiences.