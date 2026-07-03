Royal family issues rare update on Lady Louise Windsor’s graduation

Lady Louise Windsor, King Charles’ youngest niece, has officially graduated from the University of St Andrews. Royal fans were thrilled when the official Royal Family Instagram account took to their platform to congratulate the Lady Louise. “Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!

Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree,” the Palace captioned a sweet carousel of photos, featuring the newest graduate and her mother and father, Sophie and Prince Edward.

In 2021, royal followers were delighted when Buckingham Palace confirmed she was heading to University, just like other key Royals, including her cousins The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Who is Lady Louise Windsor?

Born October 2003, Lady Louise is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and has always lived away from the media glare, which she will likely continue even following her graduation. Lady Louise is known for her close relationship with the late Queen, to whom she bears a remarkable resemblance.

“She looks just like the late Queen Elizabeth!

Congratulations Lady Louise!,” one royal fan penned in the comments. [sic] What is next for Lady Louise? For now, it’s unknown what the 22-year-old intends to do with her degree in English. Following in her father’s footsteps, she may join him in the arts.

However, she is the most junior working royal so it’s likely she will want a life away from the constant public attention and live more like her mother, Duchess Sophie.

What else do the royal family want you to know?

For the unversed, Lady Louise Windsor is the daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, who is King Charles’ youngest brother. She recently graduated from the University of St Andrews in Scotland, the same university attended by Prince William and Princess Catherine.