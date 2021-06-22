Royal Family pays tribute to Prince Philip on Father’s Day

The British Royal Family marked their first Father’s Day without the family patriarch, Prince Philip, on Sunday.

Philip, who held the title of the Duke of Edinburgh and was the Queen’s long-time husband of 73 years, passed away in April at the ripe old age of 99, and his memory was celebrated on Sunday with a heartwarming tribute from the royal family.

The royal family’s social media accounts shared an unseen vintage picture of Prince Philip with his wife Queen Elizabeth, son Prince Charles, and father-in-law, King George VI, taken at Balmoral in 1951.

The picture was accompanied by a caption that read, “To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day.”

“To mark #FathersDay we are sharing this photograph of The Queen with her father, King George VI, and Prince Philip watching a young Prince Charles sitting on a statue at Balmoral in 1951.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The Prince Philip tribute wasn’t the only father’s day post shared by members of the royal family – the Cambridges also shared a heartwarming father’s day post featuring a stop-motion animation video.

The video included four special pictures; one that featured Prince Charles with William and Harry, one of Kate with her father, Michael, at her wedding, one of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and their great-grandchildren, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as an unseen photo of Prince William with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.