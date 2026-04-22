Senior members of the British royal family came together for a rare group portrait to mark what would have been the 100th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

The photograph was taken during a reception at Buckingham Palace on April 21, bringing together the monarchy’s working members in a symbolic show of continuity and unity. At the center of the image stands King Charles III, alongside Queen Camilla, as they lead a streamlined group of senior royals carrying forward the late Queen’s legacy.

Also featured prominently are the King’s heir, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. William is currently the only one of Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren serving as a full-time working royal, highlighting his central role in the monarchy’s future.

The portrait also includes the King’s siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, along with Edward’s wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Other extended family members present include Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, as well as Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Notably absent from the image is Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public duties in 2019 and no longer holds royal titles following ongoing controversies.

The new portrait follows a similar group photograph taken after King Charles’ coronation in 2023, though with slight differences in attendees. The updated image reflects the King’s long-stated vision of a “slimmed-down” monarchy, focusing on a smaller group of actively working royals.