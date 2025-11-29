Royal Family reveals historic archive update after Zara Tindall’s new partnership

British equestrian Zara Tindall’s new enterprise has prompted a huge announcement from the dynastic Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace ignited a frenzy among fans on Saturday, November 29, by making a lovely revelation on the British royals’ official Instagram account.

The post included a gorgeous shot of Windsor Castle’s renowned Round Tower, as well as information about the palace’s collection of hundreds of records regarding the royal family’s history.

“The iconic Round Tower at Windsor Castle is home to hundreds of thousands of documents relating to the history of the Royal Family,” the caption reads.

They added further in the statement, continuing, “Each year, we share items from the Royal Archives as part of the UK-wide initiative #ExploreYourArchive Week. This year’s selection includes the oldest document in the Archives, dating from 1297.”

However, the royal’s sensational announcement sparked excitement among followers, demonstrating their desire to visit the British royal historic place.

The Royal Family’s announcement notably surfaced just hours after Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s daughter, announced a collaboration with her cousin Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s close pal, on a new endeavor.

Moreover, on Friday, November 28, Magic Millions Polo’s Instagram account revealed that the British equestrian has collaborated with Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, for Magic Millions Carnival 2026.

For the unfamiliar, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Nacho Figueras, and Delfina Blaquier have a deep personal bond centred on polo and their shared high social circles.